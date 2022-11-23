Viral video of pregnant woman caught with pastor reaches Gambia

The viral video, which shows a heavily pregnant wife cheating on her husband with a pastor on her matrimonial bed, has finally reached The Gambia and it is currently making the rounds on Gambian social media forums.
The incident happened in Zambia and the woman identified as Martha and her pastor were caught red-headed while having sex in a dodgy position.
According to media reports, they were surrounded by fetish items which included candle lights and red clothes.
“How the floor was littered with lighted candles and other stuff created the impression the man was performing some rituals for the pregnant woman whiles sleeping with her,” wrote a Ghanaian news website.
In the video, Martha’s stunned husband could be heard telling her not to move as he confronted her.
The Gambian online talk show, Sisters’ Show disclosed on Monday that the woman committed suicide on Sunday because of the shame the viral video has brought on her.
Some of their followers criticized the husband for sharing the explicit content arguing that it was a private matter and should have been dealt with accordingly.
One Maureen Namoo commented: "We don’t want to blame anyone, my take is the husband should not have exposed her on social media.”
But Facebook user Sanyang Jaiteh wrote: “Nobody to blame, is her fault. Why cheat if she can’t handle the outcome.”