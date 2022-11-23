Hussain Dada and wife are preparing to welcome first child together

Award-winning rapper Hussain Dada and his wife, Kumbeh are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in August 2022.
According to a source close to the couple, Hussain’s wife has started wearing loose-fitted clothes.
But the "Dada Ngai Ya" hitmaker is yet to announce to his fans on social media that Kumbeh, who was born and raised in Bakoteh, is pregnant with their first child.
Hussain Dada is currently among the top musicians in the country. His newest music video, "Tana Tela" featuring ST gathered over 180,000 views in less than 10 days. One of his fans commented: “The only bad thing about this song is that it ended. This is a masterpiece.”
The rapper was recently nominated for Artist of the Year as well as 7 more categories in this year's Wah Sahalat Music Award. He wrote on his Instagram: “This one is for all my fans worldwide. I am happy, knowing that all the work we did last year is been recognized. We are nominated in 8 categories.”
His wife is a sprouting entrepreneur who is from a highly respected family in Bokoteh. The beautiful couple, who were in a committed relationship for many years, got married in August 2022.