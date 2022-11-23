Dark-skinned Fula beauty says she will never bleach her skin

One of The Gambia’s most beautiful dark-skinned Fulas has disclosed to What’s On-Gambia that she will never bleach her skin.
“I hate bleaching. Bleach exposure can irritate the eyes, mouth, lungs, and on skin. I am very comfortable with my dark skin,” said Aja Bah.
The 23-year-old old is a sprouting Instagram star. Her followers include Musa Filly Jobarteh, Myk Jayda, Uchee, Singateh, Hussain Dada and Attack.
When asked about her skincare routine, Aja responded: “Cleansing, moisturizing and applying sunscreen. I do use CeraVe. It’s very good for my skin and coconut oil.”
She continued: “Do you know I love my skin? I don’t see anything that would make me change my skin. Nothing on this earth. I will remain dark-skinned forever.”
The Fula beauty revealed she is studying Business Administration at Quantum, but quickly added: “Right now, I am not going to school.”
Aja’s advice to Gambian women who bleach their skin is: "Be proud of your real skin. Skin bleaching is not medically necessary, at the end of the day when you getting old doh ko munah contineh. Whatever God gives is the best."