Study: Indian sanitary pads contain cancer, infertility causing chemicals

A study conducted by Toxics Link, a New Delhi-based non-profit organisation, has found that popular sanitary napkin brands in India contain harmful chemicals that can cause cancer and infertility. Toxic chemicals such as Phthalates and VOCs, in organic and inorganic sanitary pads, sold in the Indian market have been found in the popular sanitary pads.
Phthalates are added to the plastic to increase its flexibility, transparency, durability, and longevity. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Phthalates may “induce alterations in puberty, the development of testicular dysgenesis syndrome, cancer, and fertility disorders in both males and females".
According to a report, “asthma, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, breast cancer, obesity, type II diabetes, low IQ" and many more disorders are caused by Phthalates.
The other chemical component found in sanitary pads are VOCs.
Long-term exposure to Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), found in sanitary pads, can induce irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, nausea, fatigue, loss of coordination, dizziness, and damage to the liver, kidneys and central nervous system and can also cause cancer.
Both the chemicals can cause cancer.
While the two harmful chemicals can be found in various other products – such as paints, deodorants, air fresheners, nail polish -- but exposure through sanitary pads is what makes it more dangerous as the vaginal tissue is more permeable. The chemicals can pass through the vagina into the body more easily.
“The exposure is possible through various other routes but vaginal tissues have more permeable skin than the rest of the tissues," Priti Mahesh, one of the authors of the study, said.
According to a survey by the National Family Health, nearly 64 percent of women in the age group of 15-24 years use sanitary pads.
