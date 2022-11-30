TikToker Isha Milky flashes her Jal Jali on TikTok

She certainly knows how to capture attention when it comes to her TikTok content.
And Isha Milky was at again last week, lifting her shirt to flash her Jal Jali (waist beads)to her followers while dancing to a song by Guinean singer Fode Baro.
She uploaded the video without a caption. Her fans, most of them men, were left stunned by the display as they took to her comment section.
One Alieu Kora commented: “I just can't stop watching this beautiful lady and her gorgeous videos."
Lass Dibbasey wrote in Wollof: "Isha sah jaljah li bi moma neahh.”
But another TikTok user chimed in with a question for her: “What is the jal jali for? Isha Milky responded with a face with tears of joy emoji.
Isha Milky is one of the sprouting TikTok stars in the country. She has over 91,000 followers on the popular video streaming app.
Reasons why women wear waist beads
A woman in waist beads turns many men on. Men love to play with it during sexual activities. It is also said that the beads give a woman the freedom to be versatile with her sexual life.