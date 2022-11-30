What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Gambia’s Hajia Bintou says she only dates rich men

Written by Eddy Jatta

hijaBintu

She’s unquestionably one of the most attractive Gambian women on social media with over 25,000 followers, most of them men who like “nyash”.

In a chat with What’s On-Gambia, Gambia’s Hajia Bintu disclosed that rich men are her type, but they also have to be intelligent and well-groomed.

What’s On-Gambia: Do you always receive messages from men?

Haji Gambia: Yes, I do every day.

What’s On-Gambia: What do they tell you?

Haji Gambia: (Laughs) What they tell every girl. I mean I am not going to lie. I have a lot of guys in my DM from different countries, even international celebrities. Most of them always say they want me, but I know they are lying. They just want a chance to meet me.

What’s On-Gambia: But what do you tell them?

Haji Gambia: (Laughs) Some have been lucky to know me, but some I have never responded. I make a lot of money because of my body.

What’s On-Gambia: How do you make money?

Haji Gambia: (Laughs) I make money with brands and adverts and I get paid to be in some projects and most times from my boyfriends. I normally date rich guys.

What’s On-Gambia: So you only date rich guys?

Haja Gambia: Yes, guys that are up to my standard.

What’s On-Gambia: What is your standard?

Haja Gambia: An intelligent guy, hardworking, body built like that of Michael B Jordan, and rich of course and not famous.