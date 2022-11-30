Where are the liars? Hussain Dada’s wife dispels pregnancy rumors

After speculation that she is expecting rapper Hussain Dada’s first baby, Kumbeh Jassey proved she has no sign of a baby bump when she attended the Wah Sa Halat Music Awards in a tight-fitting dress.
According to a source, who was at the event on Saturday at the Pencha Mi Hall, Kumbeh’s rumored baby bump was nowhere to be seen.
“I did not see any pregnancy,” said the source.
The Bakoteh-born beauty and Hussain Dada got married in August 2022. She was at the Awards ceremony to show her dedication to her rapper husband.
Meanwhile, rap-mbalax star Attack, who is currently embroiled in a feud with fellow rapper ST, took home the win for Artist of the Year.
He wrote on his Instagram: “I am here for good and I am here to stay. I will also play my part in taking Gambian music from where they brought it today to another level. In the end, it is only one Gambia winning.”
One of his followers claimed the Bomb hitmaker is the youngest ever to win the Artist of the Year award.
Attack is having his “Bomb Concert” on Saturday, December 10 at the QCity.