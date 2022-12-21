Bakoteh girl reported missing found chilling in boyfriend's house

A teenage girl who was reported missing last week has been found in her boyfriend's house.
19-year-old Binta Barry disappeared after leaving her aunt's house in Bakoteh. One of her friends contacted What's On-Gambia to assist them in finding the teenager.
In a message on Thursday, December 15, the friend, who begged for anonymity, wrote: "I need your help urgently. My friend was staying with her aunt. She sent her in the morning to go to the market to buy foodstuff and since she left, two days now, she has not returned and her mobile phone is switched off."
But the teenager was later found chilling with her boyfriend at his house in Brusubi.
"She was with her boyfriend in Brusubi for two days. Family and friends were unable to reach her because her phone was switched off," said the friend.
When asked whether the boyfriend was arrested by police, the friend responded: "No, he wasn't arrested. The girl is not a minor. She dropped out of school in grade 7 following stupid friends, going to Senegambia."
Binta has since reunited with her family.