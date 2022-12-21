Da Boss Lady says many semesters visit Gambia for sex

Many semesters visiting The Gambia come specifically for sex, famous TikToker Da Boss Lady said in a video that garnered thousands of views.
She revealed: "When they arrive in the country, they spend most of their time looking for sex. They visit Senegambia, Senegal, and Casamance in search of sex."
Da Boss Lady continued: "They are looking for sex everywhere. This December some of them might die while having sex."
One of her semester followers disclosed the reason why they toil so hard in extreme cold temperatures is to gather enough money for a sex vacation in The Gambia.
"Sis, that's why we are working in this cold every day," he said
Da Boss Lady is one of the most followed Gambian women on TikTok with over 991,000 followers and 8 million likes.