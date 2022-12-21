Heartbroken husband begs for thief to return wife's wedding ring

A heartbroken husband has begged for the safe return of his wife's wedding ring which was stolen along with their laptop from their house in Sinchu.
Mike disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "We were robbed last week. Our laptop and jewelry were taken. I went to the police but they said there is nothing they can do since I don't have a suspect."
He continued: "I just want the thief to return the ring. He can take the laptop and the money he stole from us. I am really in pain because of the ring. My wife cries every day. I believe the thief might be on social media."
According to Mike, they bought the ring in The Gambia for D4,000 but added: "This ring stands as a sign of love and promise I made to my wife the day we got married. This was the ring we used to exchange our marital vows to be there for each other in good and in bad times.
"Getting a new ring won't be the same as the former. Because the ring comes with lots of memories and no amount of money can bring back the memories and promises that come with the ring."
The heartbroken husband and his wife are offering a reward with no questions asked for the return of the ring.