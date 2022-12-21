Uchee celebrates first anniversary with girlfriend

Award-winning musician Uchee is celebrating a milestone first anniversary with his girlfriend, Anah - the CEO of Heritage Restaurant.
Last week, the "I can't kill myself" hitmaker shared a sweet tribute to the businesswoman on Instagram, confirming he's officially off the market.
"It's been a whole year now. It's been all what and what not with each other. But we still kept each other," Uchee wrote.
He added: "It's a stepping stone. From this moment onwards I pray for increase. Love you."
His girlfriend also took to her Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary.
She wrote: "One year of loving you and forever to go. It has been a roller coaster, yet the best one I’ve ever been on! You’re different, your love is different and you make me feel love differently. I love you Mr. Zamani! I appreciate you! I pray for you!"
Uchee's girlfriend was born and brought up in Sweden. She moved to The Gambia with her now ex-husband and children to establish Heritage Restaurant in Kololi.