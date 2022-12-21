What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Uchee celebrates first anniversary with girlfriend

Written by Aisha J

Uchee

Award-winning musician Uchee is celebrating a milestone first anniversary with his girlfriend, Anah - the CEO of Heritage Restaurant.

Last week, the "I can't kill myself" hitmaker shared a sweet tribute to the businesswoman on Instagram, confirming he's officially off the market.

"It's been a whole year now. It's been all what and what not with each other. But we still kept each other," Uchee wrote.

He added: "It's a stepping stone. From this moment onwards I pray for increase. Love you."

His girlfriend also took to her Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary.

She wrote: "One year of loving you and forever to go. It has been a roller coaster, yet the best one I’ve ever been on! You’re different, your love is different and you make me feel love differently. I love you Mr. Zamani! I appreciate you! I pray for you!"

Uchee's girlfriend was born and brought up in Sweden. She moved to The Gambia with her now ex-husband and children to establish Heritage Restaurant in Kololi.