Princess Shyngle leaves little to the imagination in tiny bikini

Written by Lamin Saidy

princess

Princess Shyngle recently took to her Instagram page to showcase her incredible figure in a bikini.

The former Nollywood star ensured she caught the attention of her male followers as she donned a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

"You are so perfect, oh my God," commented one of her followers.

Another follower jokingly wrote: "Breathe sister, breathe."

Princess lives in the USA. Some of her former flames include Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and former Chelsea star Michael Kojo Essien.