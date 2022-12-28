Mayor Talib Bensouda takes Fula wife to Fula event

Mayor Talib Besounda of the Kanifing Municipality, was at QCity on Monday (Boxing Day) to attend the 10th Annual International Fulbe Cultural Festival.
The famous politician brought a very special lady, his wife Salimatou to the event, which was also attended by other dignitaries including Seedy Njie, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Bensouda wrote: "I was invited as a special guest to the 10th edition of Fulbe Africa International Cultural Festival with this year's theme being ‘Building Sustainable Communities Through Culture and Heritage.'
"I was impressed with the rich cultural performances on display and particularly impressed with the President of Fulbe Africa Mr. Alieu Sowe’s speech promoting cultural diversity around a national Gambian identity as a source of strength and unity."
His post gathered over 900 likes in less than eight hours. One of the organizers of the International Fulbe Cultural Festival commented: "Thank you so much Lord Mayor for attending and the support. We are so grateful and honored for your attendance.."
One Musa Fofana wrote: "Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, you did a great thing, and this is how a politician should act to be neutral and to be always available."
Mayor Bensounda is seeking reelection next year.