SIS officer accused of trying to snatch his nephew's girlfriend

The State Intelligence Service (SIS) may be gaining headway in their drive to win the hearts and minds of Gambians, but they are not succeeding in shaking off their reputation as womanizers.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, a young man accused his uncle, who works at the SIS, of trying to snatch his girlfriend.
"My uncle works at the State Intelligence Service. He's married with children, but keeps following young girls," he said.
The young man, who begged for anonymity, continued: "He wants to take my girlfriend from me. Please, don't publish his name because he's threatening to take me to the Serious Crime Unit of the police.
"He's related to my dad. I told him to stay away from my girlfriend."
When asked if his family is aware that his uncle wants to snatch his girlfriend from him, he responded: "I never knew he was my uncle until recently. He keeps following young girls. That's what he does all the time spending money on them."