Is Miss Jobizz dating Guinea's Grand P?

Award-winning musician Miss Jobizz had her Instagram followers curious about her love life after she shared a photo of herself with Guinean social media influencer Grand P.
The ”Keep the Faith” hitmaker captioned the post and wrote: "With @grand_p_ambassadeur. It's all love!!!"
"Are you Grand P's latest girl," asked one of her fans.
Another fan commented: "Baby, I am using my one eye to look at Grand P."
Miss Jobizz is one of the top female musicians in the country. Her "Die For You" music video featuring Guinean star Saifond gathered more than 770,000 views on YouTube.
She is currently in Guinea, where she's partnering with some famous musicians for her next album.