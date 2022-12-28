Adi Jagne allegedly gave Wally Seck millions of Dalasi

A famous Atlanta-based semester was allegedly among the many young Gambians who rained money on Senegalese star Wally Secka.
According to multiple sources, Adi Jagne gave the Reuguine Tass hitmaker millions of Dalasi.
"I saw many people writing about it on their status. He gave Wally a lot of money," said one of our sources.
Wally Seck, who is now the most popular Senegalese musician among young Gambians, was showered with cash during his Gala concert at Coco Ocean and Dance concert at QCity over the weekend.
Thousands of fans attended both events, most of them young women below 35. The audience was very mesmerized by Wally's performance and singing.
He managed to keep his fans entertained, happy and excited. One of them told What's On-Gambia: "It was amazing seeing thousands of people singing and dancing to his music."
The singer is expected back in the country next year for Valentine's celebrations.