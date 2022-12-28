OPINION: Thank you Hon. Ismaila Kanteh for bringing solar street lights and other projects to Kiang West

I write to attest and confirm to the fact that Hon. Ismaila Kanteh, a citizen of Kiang West who contested as an Independent candidate in the last National Assembly election, is a true patriot.
Although he did not win, but Hon. Kanteh is fulfilling most of his campaign promises.
After the elections, less than one month after the elections, he went back to his constituency to bring them development projects. This is very rare in Gambian politics. Hon. Kanteh is not only a patriot, but also a philanthropist.
His dedication to work and service to his homeland is admirable. Hon. Kandeh donated solar streets lights to Kemoto, Jula Kunda, Taborankoto, Missira, Manduar, Kuyang, Brikamanding, Sandeng, Bateling, Jally, Jammeh Kunda, Mandina and other villages in Kinag.
He also gave commerical vehicles to some communities to use and create employment for their youngsters.
I am sure the people of Kiang West are regretting why they didn't elect Hon. Kanteh as their representative in the National Assembly. He really cares about his people and wants the best for his constituency.