He's the GOAT! ST's “Ay Wullay” gets over 100,000 views in less than three days

Solidifying his place as the country's numero uno rapper, ST's new music video "Ay Wullay” has gathered over 100,000 views on YouTube in less than three days.
One of his fans commented: "Don’t hate pure talent. Respect and embrace what you have before it’s too late. Some Gambians are joking with ST’s talent comparing him with people that only make noise and shout in their songs.
"If ST was a Nigerian or Ghanaian, he would be considered one of the best rappers in Africa. His punch lines, lyrics, talent, and how he put his lines are unmatched."
Another fan wrote: "This guy is such an inspiration, can't imagine our music industry without him. I don’t think we would ever have another ST. Keep inspiring. You make me so proud to be Gambian."
"Ay Wullay" is the latest single from his upcoming album. The multi-award-winning rapper is having a show for his fans on February 11 at the Qcity.
"The event on February 11 is just a concert for the fans and later we will have the album launching when the stadium is available," said ST.