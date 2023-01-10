Sare Gubu princess who escaped the war in Ukraine

In February 2022, Russia shocked the world after launching a military invasion against Ukraine. Millions of people were forced to flee to neighboring countries.
Gambians studying or working in the European country, along with other African nationals, made desperate journeys to flee the invasion. Binta Bah, a princess from Sare Gubu in Sandu District is one of them.
Binta arrived in the Ukrainian city of Kyiv in July 2019 to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in International Law at the Taras Schevchenko National University.
According to her, she enrolled at the Taras Schevchenko National University because of the school's reputation as one of the best in Ukraine.
"When the war started in late February, I was in my second year. I never thought Russia would bombard the country that I consider my second home," said Binta.
She added: "I love Ukraine. I speak their language. I wanted to remain in the country, but my family insisted that I should leave."
Binta now lives in Germany, where she wants to continue her studies, and hopefully return to Ukraine when the war is over.
Her father, Alhagie Basiru Bah was the chief of Sandu District from 2014- 2018. He died in 2019 at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul. Binta is the first female in the family to enter university.