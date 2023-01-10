What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

France-based Gambian beauty says she's no longer attracted to men

Written by Lamin Saidy

France based

One of the most beautiful Gambian girls in France has disclosed to What's On-Gambia that she's no longer attracted to men.

In a WhatsApp conversation, she disclosed: "I don't know why I found myself more attracted to my gender than the other gender that betrayed God."

When asked if she wants to take a dip in the lady pond, she responded: "I like boys but love girls more. I will give you all the details when I am ready."

The young beauty, who hails from Tujereng, is an emerging TikToker. She arrived in Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.