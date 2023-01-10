The beautiful Isa Gassama rubbishes divorce rumors

Famous socialite Isa Gassama has rubbished rumors about her divorce and separation from her husband.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, she disclosed that she remains very committed to her marriage, husband and children.
"Who said my marriage is failed? When I shared my anniversary you did not post it," said the light-skinned beauty.
She continued: "The story you posted that we are divorced is not true. We welcomed our second baby on the same day you posted that. My husband was not happy about it."
About her controversial New Year's Day post, where she revealed that some people were trying to eliminate her using marabouts, Isa said: "I shared my story to motivate others who are going through what I have been through. That was all."
There were rumors that the socialite and her husband parted ways shortly after the birth of their first child.