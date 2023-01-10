Imam Fatty tells activists: You cannot stop FGM in The Gambia

Addressing worshippers during a Friday sermon at his Sukuta -Sutubato mosque, Imam Abdoulie Fatty said: "We must circumcise our daughters whether you like it or not. If you don’t want to practise it, leave it and shut your mouth."
The former State House imam defended female genital mutilation (FGM), saying Muslims in the country should continue the practice.
He argued: "All that they are saying on television against FGM is an insult both to the Islamic religion and humanity. They should be very much careful because we are not going to tolerate that from anybody. Let them know that we don’t get our religion from the president, ministers, National Assembly members, chiefs, or governors. We got our religion only from the Holy Qur’an and the Hadith, which is the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad."
Imam Fatty challenged the anti-FGM campaigners to come out with any Hadiths which quoted the prophet saying people should not practice it.
“If they can show us that, then we will stop it,” he said.
The famous imam revealed the late Gambian gynecologist, Dr. Jack Faal had said those who went through FGM deliver babies much more easily than those who have not gone through it, saying therefore all that the campaigners are claiming is baseless.
Courtesy of Standard Newspaper