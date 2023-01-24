Semester shocked to learn home-based girlfriend is a thief

A semester from the United States of America was left shocked and devastated after learning that his home-based girlfriend is a thief.
According to a source, the girl, one Aminata from Tanji, was last week dragged to court for allegedly stealing over D600,000 from her employer in Kerr Sering.
"She was caught on CCTV camera stealing the money. But at the Brusubi Magistrate’s Court, she pleaded not guilty," said the source.
When asked if the semester was in court to support her, the source responded: "No, he wasn't there. When the girl was arrested and detained by the police, it was her Gambia-based boyfriend who bailed her out."
The American semester was unaware that Aminata had a Gambia-based boyfriend. He allegedly vowed not to assist her to pay back the D600,000 if found guilty by the Brusubi Magistrate’s Court.
Aminata is said to be a beautiful slay queen with a butt bigger than that of former Nollywood star, Princess Shyngle.