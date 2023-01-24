What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Is this girl the most beautiful Jola on earth?

Written by Lamin Jallow

Beautiful Jola

Analyzing her body features, including her eyes, nose, lips, and facial shape, famous TikToker Queeny Fah is arguably the most naturally beautiful Jola girl on earth.

In a video that gathered over 100,000 views on TikTok, the young beauty discussed: "I am hundred percent Senegalese, but I was born and brought up in Casamance, near the Gambian border."

Queeny Fah continued: "I am Jola. My mum is Jola, but I can't speak Jola. For Mandinka, mashallah. I was living in a Mandinka village. My Wollof is not very good."

In another video, the budding TikToker disclosed: "I love The Gambia."

One Sukai Byass commented: "We love u too."

One of her Gambian male followers wrote: "You are so beautiful. I want to be with you in my life."

Queeny Fah was born and brought up in Kabadio, a village of about 3,500 inhabitants located at the northwestern end of Casamance. She has over 55,000 followers on TikTok.