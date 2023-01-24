Is this girl the most beautiful Jola on earth?

Analyzing her body features, including her eyes, nose, lips, and facial shape, famous TikToker Queeny Fah is arguably the most naturally beautiful Jola girl on earth.
In a video that gathered over 100,000 views on TikTok, the young beauty discussed: "I am hundred percent Senegalese, but I was born and brought up in Casamance, near the Gambian border."
Queeny Fah continued: "I am Jola. My mum is Jola, but I can't speak Jola. For Mandinka, mashallah. I was living in a Mandinka village. My Wollof is not very good."
In another video, the budding TikToker disclosed: "I love The Gambia."
One Sukai Byass commented: "We love u too."
One of her Gambian male followers wrote: "You are so beautiful. I want to be with you in my life."
Queeny Fah was born and brought up in Kabadio, a village of about 3,500 inhabitants located at the northwestern end of Casamance. She has over 55,000 followers on TikTok.