In Wuli, father allegedly impregnates daughter

A father in Borro Kanda Kassy in Wuli East has allegedly impregnated his own daughter, according to information reaching What's On-Gambia.
A source disclosed that the father allegedly raped the daughter in their family home.
"Everyone in the village is aware, but the elders don't want to get the police involved," said the source.
Sex with a minor, anyone below the age of consent, is prohibited in the country even if the sex was consensual and even if it was initiated by the girl.
If the father is arrested and taken to court, he might spend the rest of his life in Mile 2 Prison.