Abubakary Jawara and Khadijah Kebbeh: Why are they in court?

According to Standard Newspaper, famous socialite Khadijah Kebbeh has been ordered to appear in court for allegedly stealing over D50 million from GACH Global’s CEO Abubakary Jawara.
The particulars of the offense revealed that in October 2021, Khadijah stole D2 million, US$20,000 and €749,965 belonging to GACH Global Trading Company.
She is also charged with money laundering by “disguising or concealing the illicit origin of the money converted and/or transferred into her bank accounts despite knowing that those monies are proceeds of unlawful activity”.
But Khadijah denied stealing from her former "friend". According to her, she had "a consultancy/agent agreement with GACH Global which clearly stated that 15% of all petroleum profits made are to be paid to her."
The socialite further claimed she also had a mining agreement with Abubakary, which stated that she owned 5% out of his 40% share in SL Mining Company (Sierra Leone).
She disclosed: "In July 2021, when Mr. Jawara was traveling to Sierra Leone, he needed $100,000 to pay for the mining licenses and other documentation. He told me that he only had $50,000 available as he was expecting payment to be sent from China for sand export and needed money. I agreed to loan him $50,000 and I purchased four economy air tickets D102,850 and paid for COVID test D12,500 for Mr. Jawara and his three business partners Mr. Zhou Guo Qiang, Mr. Jehad Abdullah Rahaman, and Mr. Dicko Mohamed."
Khadijah, whose university education in the United Kingdom was funded by GACH Global's CEO, is currently in the USA.