I am back! Jizzle prepares to drop new album

Written by Aisha J

Jizzle

Multi-award-winning singer Jizzle has announced that his new album is on the way.

While at Singateh's Pak Music Studio in Dalaba, the Bakau-born star disclosed in a video that the album is almost completed and soon to be dropped.

"You guys should expect something special from us. Wait for it! I can't wait to drop this. Like I said, it's too special," he said.

One of his fans, Muhammad Jabbi commented: "We can't wait for the album. Gambia number one Jizzle."

Another fan, Ebrima Sillah wrote: "Can wait. Singateh, thanks for holding up with my star Jizzle. Love this boy so much."