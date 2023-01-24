I am back! Jizzle prepares to drop new album

Multi-award-winning singer Jizzle has announced that his new album is on the way.
While at Singateh's Pak Music Studio in Dalaba, the Bakau-born star disclosed in a video that the album is almost completed and soon to be dropped.
"You guys should expect something special from us. Wait for it! I can't wait to drop this. Like I said, it's too special," he said.
One of his fans, Muhammad Jabbi commented: "We can't wait for the album. Gambia number one Jizzle."
Another fan, Ebrima Sillah wrote: "Can wait. Singateh, thanks for holding up with my star Jizzle. Love this boy so much."