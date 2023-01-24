Sainabou Mbye dishes out advice to fans: "What people think about you isn’t relevant"

The CEO of SAACS Beauty Sainabou Mbye has dished out some advice to her followers on her social media platforms, telling them "what people think about you isn't relevant.”
Sainabou wrote on Monday: "What people think about you isn’t relevant.
The best is yet to be. Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud. Do good and good will come to you."
She continued: "A positive mindset brings positive things. Positivity always wins. When things go wrong, don't go with them. Live life to the fullest and focus on the positive. Keep looking up."
One of her followers commented: "Jealousy and envying will kill some people, she’s beautiful and classic."
But another follower wrote: " Shameless lady, you have nothing to worry about. Next time don't try to put someone's life in trouble, surely it will hit you back seriously."
Sainabou was last year arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of her nephew who was left in a hot car for several hours. But she was later discharged because the State had no intention to prosecute her.