Nigerian men arrested for stealing married man's "Burama Njie"

The Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force arrested two Nigerians on Sunday for allegedly using black magic to steal the penis of a married man in Salagi.
A young woman, who witnessed the incident, disclosed: "They snatched three penises in Salagi. The eldest victim is a married man with three children."
According to her, the victims' genitals immediately disappeared after shaking hands with the alleged penis thieves, who were later cornered and beaten up by an angry mob.
"The police came and took them away," said the young woman.
But in a video seen by What's On-Gambia, one of the Nigerians denied stealing the penises, saying: "I do not know anything about what happened. Why should I accept what I did not do?"
The alleged penis thieves are likely to be released today - 72 hours after their arrest.