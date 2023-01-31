Police officer caught stealing mobile phone

A police officer, Modou Mbowe is under investigation after he was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone.
The incident happened on Sunday night at a shop in Nyofelleh, a small village in Kombo South, West Coast Region.
In a video showing the incident, Modou could be heard saying "he is a police officer, who is yet to be regimented."
An eyewitness disclosed: "Inside his car, they found a police warrant card with his photo on it. He also had a baton similar to the one used by paramilitary officers."
But the deputy police PRO Cadet ASP Muhammed Y Darboe said: "Since he is not a regimented police officer, then he's not a police officer."
He added: "Every officer under the Gambia Police Force is regimented. Maybe, he is a private security guard belonging to one of the new security companies."
Ebrima was handed over to the police by residents of Nyofelleh.