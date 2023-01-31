What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Princess Shyngle says men are cheap and easy to get

Written by Lamin Saidy

Princess

Former Nollywood star Princess Shyngle is someone who always remains in the spotlight. She has over 2.5million followers on social media.

The Banjul-born is known for sparking controversies. In an Instagram post on Monday, January 31, she said men are the easiest thing in the world to get.

Princess wrote: "Being single is a choice for women, there is no such thing as she can't get a man. A man is the easiest thing to get."

One of her followers, Malick Barry commented: "Yes easy to get a man but the real man trust me isn’t. Same like to get a woman but the good woman is just for the lucky and blessed man to get."

Another follower wrote: "Let's say it’s easy to have a man or a woman but it’s not easy to have a good one."

Princess Shyngle is believed to be currently single after her controversial divorce from US-based Gambian rapper Gee. Their marriage was short-lived.