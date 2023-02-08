Another Wurry in court for allegedly raping underage girl

One Amadou Wurry Jallow, a 38-year-old man, has been arraigned at the Kanifing High Court for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl which he denied before Justice Isatou Janneh Njie.
According to Standard Newspaper's Aisha Tamba, the accused is alleged to have raped the minor in May last year.
The 8-year-old was in court on Friday, February 3, to testify, but the case was adjourned because the lawyer for the defendant from the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) was not present.
If found guilty, Amadou Wurry might spend the rest of his life in prison.