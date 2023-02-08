Kanifing Estate girl accuses best friend of snatching her toubab boyfriend

One Fanta Bojang of Kanifing Estate has accused her best friend of betraying her and snatching her German boyfriend.
She disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "I met my boyfriend, Alexandra on the dating website tagged.com. While he was in The Gambia to visit me for the first time, I introduced her to my friend Mariam Ceesay".
Fanta continued: "Shortly after Alexandra left, I discovered I was pregnant with his child. He accepted it. But I later heard he was talking with my best friend.
"Our child is now two years old. He cut off all communication with me after the child's first birthday. He blocked me on WhatsApp."
The mother-of-one accused her best friend of casting a black magic spell on Alexandra.
"He took him to a marabout and that is why he abandoned me and our 2-year-old. It's not normal to disappear like that. If he is not sure he's the father, I am ready for a DNA test. I want him to be actively involved in the child's life," said Fanta.