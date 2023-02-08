German woman dumps Gambian DJ who stopped traffic to propose to her

A German woman has dumped her Gambian husband, DJ Not Nice, who last year stopped traffic so he could bend down on one knee and propose to her.
Diana disclosed on her TikTok page: "Since August, we separated, and in September I decided to divorce him and I sent the letter to the court. After that, he got six appointments with the lawyer in the court in The Gambia. He failed the appointments and said he doesn't want a divorce."
The German woman continued: "Who does this man think he is? What is he expecting from me again? Not Nice are you thinking I will send you dalasi again? What do you expect from me that you don't want to sign the divorce papers?
"Don't take me as a fool. I am not mad. You have already a girlfriend, a wife, whatever. One in The Gambia, one in Germany. Do whatever you want to do, but please leave me and my kids. Okay? Leave me. I don't want to have anything to do with you again and I don't want to be your wife on paper because the love is since gone after all you treated me, after all you did to me."
Diana threatened that if DJ Not Nice doesn't sign the divorce papers, she would reveal to the world what she went through during their marriage.
"I have all the proof in my phone. When the whole world knows the way you treated me and my children, I don't think it will be good for your future because what you did to me God will never forgive you. Is better you sign the papers."
But one of Diana's friends said she is playing the victim card to win public sympathy.