As Ramadan approaches, Muslim man wants nightclubs and bars closed

As the month of Ramadan approaches, one Sulayman Abu Hamza Sanyang wants the Ministry of Religious Affairs to close all nightclubs and bars in the country.
In an open letter to the authorities shared with What's On - Gambia, he wrote: " The Holy month of Ramadān is approaching and The Gambia is 95% Muslim, even though we don't practice Sharia law, the Ministry of Religious Affairs should engage the owners of nightclubs and bars to close down for a minimum of two months because of the blessings and importance of Ramadan in Islam."
Sulayman continued: "The month of Ramadan is the month in which the Qur’an was sent down as guidance for mankind, clear messages giving guidance and distinguishing between right and wrong."
According to him, when the month of Ramadan begins, the gates of heaven are opened, the gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained.”
He argued that in a country, where the majority of the population are Muslims, nightclubs and bars should be closed to avoid Gambians entering Ramadan intending evil or committing sins and disobedience to Allah.