You are a legend: One Pac apologizes to ST for swearing at his mum

Written by Lamin Saidy

ST

Controversial musician One Pac has apologized to award-winning rapper ST for swearing at his mother.

The Bakau-born singer was one of the guest artists during ST's Dimba Baa concert on Saturday at Qcell. In front of thousands of screaming fans, One Pac said: "Please, listen to me. I am not drunk. I stopped drinking after getting married. MashAllah!"

He continued: "The reason why I am on this stage right now is because ST is kind and tenderhearted. He's a good Muslim. To be honest, I once insulted his mother. Isn't it? Everyone was aware. But he later forgave me and we became friends. But I wasn't satisfied and that's why I came here to publicly apologize to him."

According to him, the Ay Wullay hitmaker is a legend.

ST is unquestionably the country's numero uno rapper. According to reports reaching What's On-Gamba, QCity was filled to the brim on Saturday with overzealous concertgoers.