Is marriage making Sally Tizzy slimmer?

Famous TV presenter Sally Tizzy Jobe has taken to Instagram on Saturday to share new photos which captured a slimmer figure of her, leaving many wondering whether she's on a weight loss journey.
Sally captioned the photos she shared "on a very tight schedule of enjoyment. Soft life only."
One of her followers commented: "Nice beautiful lady. You are looking so beautiful."
Another follower wrote: "You have beautiful skin."
More than 690 followers including musician-cum-producer Singateh, rapper Attack Gaye and many other celebrities liked the photos.
Sally Tizzy, a former host of the Playlist on Kerr Fatou online TV, got married last year to a Nigerian. She's now Mrs. Shoroye and owns her own company, Tizzy Media.