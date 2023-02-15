In Stockholm, Gambian woman accuses best friend of banging her husband

A Stockholm-based Gambian woman has accused her best friend of sleeping with her husband.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, she disclosed: "My name is Jabou. I live in Sweden. I am married with three beautiful children whom I thank God for. We need to be careful of who we invite into our homes."
Jabou continued: "I befriended a lady in Stockholm which later became my worst mistake in life because she destroyed my home and my family. She has been sleeping with my husband for years, which I was unaware of until recently when I discovered everything. This lady is married with four children, but she goes around sleeping with people's husbands. She destroyed three marriages in Stockholm."
According to her, a marabout revealed that her now former best friend cast a love spell on her husband and that is why he can't escape her seductive tactics.
"I was told that this lady made it her job to make sure that I and my husband would not be happy in our marriage. This lady is married and she is sleeping with my husband. I have done everything in my power to protect my home and my family but this lady is not giving up," she said.
Jabou alleged that many Gambian women in Sweden are husband snatchers.