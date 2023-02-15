Mother hires lawyer to help evict son's wife from family home

A mother has allegedly hired a lawyer to assist her to evict her daughter-in-law from their family home.
A source, who begged for anonymity, disclosed to What's On-Gambia that the mother hired the lawyer after the daughter-in-law repeatedly refused to move out.
When contacted the daughter-in-law revealed: "My husband's family wants him to divorce me, but he refused. His mother took a lawyer to throw me out of the house."
She said the lawyer is one Camara, who is also a prosecutor with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia.
In a text message to the lawyer, the daughter-in-law wrote: "Camara, so this is what lawyers do to people, against your own citizens. So you think I don't know what is going on? I know everything."
She continued: "You said my mother-in-law has another house for us. You know that is not true, right? Camara, respect your work. I heard everything you said about me and my husband."
The mother-in-law wants her to leave the family home as soon as possible or she would begin enforcement procedures.