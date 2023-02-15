What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Mother hires lawyer to help evict son's wife from family home

Written by Eddy Jatta

Mother

A mother has allegedly hired a lawyer to assist her to evict her daughter-in-law from their family home.

A source, who begged for anonymity, disclosed to What's On-Gambia that the mother hired the lawyer after the daughter-in-law repeatedly refused to move out.

When contacted the daughter-in-law revealed: "My husband's family wants him to divorce me, but he refused. His mother took a lawyer to throw me out of the house."

She said the lawyer is one Camara, who is also a prosecutor with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia.

In a text message to the lawyer, the daughter-in-law wrote: "Camara, so this is what lawyers do to people, against your own citizens. So you think I don't know what is going on? I know everything."

She continued: "You said my mother-in-law has another house for us. You know that is not true, right? Camara, respect your work. I heard everything you said about me and my husband."

The mother-in-law wants her to leave the family home as soon as possible or she would begin enforcement procedures.