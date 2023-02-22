Is Fatou Camara GRTS' next director general?

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fatu Network met with President Adama Barrow at the State House on February 14, becoming the first prominent journalist to meet the president ahead of the local government elections.
Fatou, who was a senior news anchor with the national broadcaster GRTS before establishing her own media outlet, took a photo with the Gambian leader after their discussion on national issues.
"I said Happy Valentine’s Day Your Excellency, he said oh I forgot it’s Valentine’s Day today lol..The life of a President, not an easy one at all. Thank you, President Adama Barrow, for receiving me, I appreciate your time!," she wrote on her Facebook page, where she has over 100,000 followers.
NPP supporter Mass Jallow commented: "Thank you enormously sister Fatou Camara for your patriotism and immense dedication to The Gambia. We are proud of you."
Political activist Bai Lowe wrote: "Please, tell him you are available for the position of the DG of GRTS. That institute needs someone like you."
Fatou was also at the State House on February 18 to celebrate Independence Day with the First Family.
She again took to her Facebook and wrote: "Madam First Lady, Fatoumata Bah Barrow and Lady Sarjo Mballow thank you both for opening your home to us right after The Independence Day parade. The food was great!!"