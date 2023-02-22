What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Oumie Jatta says Bamboo Tulo is the best Burama Njie moisturizer

Written by Aisha J

Oumie Jatta

US-based Gambian nurse Oumie Jatta has disclosed that shea butter, locally known as bamboo tulo, can make the penis (Burama Njie) feel much softer and healthier.

In a TikTok video that gathered thousands of views in less than 24 hours, she disclosed: "Shea butter has vitamin C, which helps to relieve the skin of cracks and peeling."

She continued: "You don't need pills, ointments, creams, or lotions. Massaging your penis with shea butter can increase blood flow and strengthen erection."

Oumie further said the penis skin is important to a man's health, so investing in shea butter should be a must.

One Ebrima Jabang commented: "Sister you are the best. Keep up the good work. May Allah protect you always."

Another TikTok user wrote: "Sister, all you said is true. I need more explanation in private, please."

Oumie is one of the most followed Gambian nurses on TikTok. She holds a degree in Nursing from Montgomery College in Maryland and currently works as an RN Staff Nurse at Virginia Baptist Hospital, which is home to a range of health services.