Bob Keita is dating multi-millionaire's daughter!

According to rumors reaching What's On-Gambia, famous businessman Babubacarr Bob Keita has finally found love with the daughter of one of the country's richest business tycoons (name withheld).
A reliable source disclosed: "They have been dating for some months now and are planning to get married soon."
The CEO of Fire Protect Gambia Ltd is said to have been friends with the multi-millionaire's daughter before his release from Mile 2 Prison in October 2022.
Bob was wrongfully remanded for allegedly raping his then-wife's younger sister. He spent over two years in prison before being exonerated through DNA testing.
The young entrepreneur is now among the most popular young men in the country, but he somehow managed to keep his new love affair away from the public eye.
In fact, some of his friends aren't aware that he's dating the daughter of one of The Gambia's richest men as they are rarely seen in public.