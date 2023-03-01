Police sergeant denies stealing brother-in-law's money to marry second wife

A police sergeant in the North Bank Region has vehemently denied stealing his Malta-based brother-in-law's money to marry a second wife.
"I took a loan of D20,000 from the Gambia Police Force Co-operative Credit Union to marry my second wife," he said.
But the brother-in-law, who is famously known as Governor in Malta, alleged the sergeant stole over D180,00 from his bank account in The Gambia.
He disclosed: "I was sending money to my younger sister, his wife, to save for me. But I later discovered he stole my money and used part of it to marry a second wife in Kudang."
In a WhatsApp audio message, the sergeant confessed to stealing Governor's money.
”That audio is fake because I did it to save my wife. I didn't touch his money. How can I steal his money when I don't have access to his bank account,” said the sergeant.
Governor threatened to take legal action against him.