Gambia easy wut! Sarjo Brito starts new life in America

Sarjo Brito has ditched her job as a senior editor/presenter at the Fatu Network to start a new life in the USA.
The famous TV presenter was among 24 international journalists, who were selected to cover the 2022 Midterm Elections in the United States.
Sarjo was nominated by the United States Embassy in Banjul for the program which was organized by the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Press Centers (FPC).
During her reporting tour, she visited different states including Arizona and North Carolina. She was introduced to the American political scene.
But one of her colleagues disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "Sarjoe is back in the USA to start a new life. I don't think she's coming back home anytime soon."
The Niuminka-born is one of the most respected young journalists in the country. She began her television broadcasting career at QTV.