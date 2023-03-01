Here are 5 public institutions where ”black magic” is deeply-rooted

It is widely believed that many civil servants, especially those in top positions, have "jalangs" who assist them to protect their positions - or curse their rivals to fall.
They spend thousands of Dalasi every month to spiritually clean their offices and keep bad vibes and actions far away. Here are some of the top public institutions where "black magic" is deeply-rooted.
The Gambia Revenue Authority
The Gambia Ports Authority
Department of Physical Planning
Department of Agriculture
The Gambia Police Force
At these public institutions, they use "jalangs" against each other. But a senior government official, who refused to believe in black magic, told What's On-Gambia: "It is just psychological. I have never spent a butut to spiritually protect myself and I am still occupying my position."
He added: "Even if black magic is true, only a small percent may be real. The rest of it is you destroying yourself."
In a place like the GRA and GPA, there are countless tales of senior officials using Satanic powers to eliminate each other.
Islam forbids black magic (sihr) and many Quran verses and Hadith have strongly condemned this as a sinful act. The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Three will not enter Paradise: the stubborn drunkard, the one who severs family ties, and the believer in magic.”