Gambian tycoon divorces wife to marry Egyptian beauty he met on Pubg

According to a Lebanese mother-of-two, her husband, a renowned Gambian-Lebanese tycoon (name withheld) abruptly divorced her to marry an Egyptian woman he met on Pubg - an online multiplayer battle royale game.
The heartbroken woman disclosed: "My now ex-husband send me back to Lebanon after a fight when I found out that he was cheating on me with an Egyptian woman he met on Pubg."
She continued: "He destroyed our marriage of 11 years with two children. But I have moved on. I don't care about him anymore. But it's now over a year, he denied me talking to my children in The Gambia.
"He wants me to apologize to his Egyptian wife for insulting her. Yes, I insulted her because she ruined my marriage and separated me from my children. She is a controlling wife, doing everything possible for my children to hate me."
When asked why she didn't drag her now ex-husband to the Children's Court to have access to her children, she responded: "I have nowhere to say if I return to The Gambia. He threatened to attack me if I enter the country again."