Boy regrets taking COVID vaccine

Guest house worker, Khalifa Touray said he regretted taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a message to What's On-Gambia, he wrote: "I work at the Holiday Suite in Kololi. On Sunday, I was injected with Corona vaccine by two ladies and a boy."
Khalifa continued: "Since I was injected, I couldn't move by myself and I am feeling seriously ill that my whole body is paining. They injected me on my left arm."
COVID-19 is an infectious disease that spreads easily. Vaccination is said to be the best way of avoiding serious illness or death due to the disease.
The Gambia has three different types of vaccines available: Johnson Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm. According to the Ministry of Health, all three vaccines are safe and effective.