Fans left shocked by Miss Jobizz's revelation

Gambian music fans were left shocked after Miss Jobizz wrote on her Facebook page: "I’m going to make it. No matter how hard it gets."
The Die For You hitmaker is one of the many female artists in the country who are struggling to build successful careers.
Reacting to her post that gathered over 1,000 likes, one Malick Mbowe commented: "We are all behind you, no matter what."
Another fan, Star Fofana wrote: "Keep your head up and never get distracted. You will make it by the grace of God."
One of her European fans, Tommie Ryan also commented: "You are making it girl! You are a Shining Star!!"
Miss Jobizz, who is now managed by D Jobz, is unquestionably a very talented musician. She wants to reach international stardom.