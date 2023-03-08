Dozens of married men in trouble after flirting with "Assiyatou Jallow"

Notorious romance scammer Amadou Jallow's side chick has threatened to expose all the married men who were flirting with "Assiyatou Jallow" - a fake Facebook profile they created using stolen photos of Malian social media influencer Binta Bolly.
Amadou and his side chick were arrested by police officers of the Anti-Crime Unit for defrauding multiple men.
In an angry message to What's On-Gambia, she wrote: "If we are going down, we will go down with all our clients. I have their pictures. It's their families that would lose, not me."
She continued: "The world will hear about the married men who were following the Assiyatou Jallow Facebook profile."
The side chick also threatened to sue What's On-Gambia for defamation if they share her photo again on social media.
"I may be wrong but you have no right to post my pictures. Don't think because you are outside the country, you can do anything you want.
"You have no right to ask me anything about my case at the police hence you are not working with law enforcement."
Amadou's side chick works for a forex bureau in Bijilo. She assisted him to defraud dozens of men including politicians and semesters.