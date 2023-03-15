Jarranka man impregnates mother and daughter at the same time

A rasta man in Jarra Soma was recently arrested by police in the Lower River Region for allegedly impregnating a mother and her teenage daughter at the same time.
According to a source, who sought anonymity, the rasta man was the mother's boyfriend.
A police officer involved in the investigations confirmed the rasta man was arrested following a complaint filed at the Child Welfare Unit of the Gambia Police Force.
The officer further revealed that the rasta man, who is also having a European girlfriend, used to take the teenager to secret locations to have sex with her.
"He is accused of kidnapping, raping, and defiling a minor," he said.
But according to a source close to the girl's family, the rasta man's European girlfriend is allegedly trying to bribe the police to block the case from reaching the High Court in Banjul.